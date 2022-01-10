Around the Web Watch: Congress MLA DK Shivakumar refuses Covid swab test at rally in Karnataka DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have been accused of flouting Covid-19 norms and the weekend curfew. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago DK shivkumar refuses to undergo #COVID19 test, health officials arrived at his camp last night after day 1 of the #MekedatuPadayatre for a swab test, but DK says he will go to jail but won't give his sample. pic.twitter.com/OCtjDRAhMj— Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) January 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka Covid 19 DK Shivakumar