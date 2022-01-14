Around the Web Watch: Cows wear virtual reality headset, farmer says it boosts milk production These cows in Turkey get to see green pastures, which make them think they are outdoors. This alleviates stress and increases milk production. Scroll Staff An hour ago Cows going #metaverse too! 😂Cows are entering the matrix to create more milk for humans. COWS cooped up for the winter are being fitted with virtual reality goggles so they think they are outside in a summer field. pic.twitter.com/UndenAFuj2— Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo) January 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Virtual Reality Cows