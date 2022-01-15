Viral Video Watch: When astronaut Scott Kelly stunned crewmates by appearing in a gorilla suit A video from 2016, when Scotty Kelly was on a one-year mission in the International Space Station, has resurfaced on the internet. Scroll Staff An hour ago That time NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, after 340 days in space, wore a gorilla suit and chased ESA astronaut Tim Peake on the International Space Station [story: https://t.co/Zc64TDGBXi] pic.twitter.com/fHTMYJbu6i— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Astronauts humour