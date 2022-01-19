I hereby declare that this reel by @billikidharhai has won the teleprompter meme challenge. pic.twitter.com/PIzw9W2Oqj — Kaustubh Naik (@maaynaque) January 18, 2022

After a Twitter war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interrupted speech on Monday at the virtual World Economic Forum has become a new theme for cartoonists, comedians, video artists and even meme-makers.

While opponents of the prime minister claimed that Modi fumbled because his teleprompter failed, fact-checking website AltNews said it was an audio link failure that was responsible.

Despite this, the internet is awash with videos and cartoons offering hilarious explanations for the incident.

In a video mash-up (above), Home Minister Amit Shah can be seen interrupting the prime minister’s speech, while comedian Jose Covaco has Modi being distracted by Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur skipping rope.

As for Kunal Kamra, he makes the incident look like a scene from the movie, Welcome.

some people are saying that Modi ji was having issues with the Teleprompter, but yeh sach nahin hai pic.twitter.com/G4kub961I9 — pAgaL_P₹oj3ct (@HoeZaay) January 18, 2022

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dBzPrvgiIM — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 18, 2022

Cartoonists like Abhijith BL Gowda, Alok Nirantar, and Satish Acharya imagine the teleprompter going rogue with uncomfortable questions. Yet another cartoon takes a dig at the prime minister’s fondness for blaming the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

The solid proof that the #TeleprompterPM fiasco was Nehru’s fault! pic.twitter.com/33NtFGE7q6 — Suby #ReleaseSanjivBhatt (@Subytweets) January 19, 2022

Nehru: Teleprompter ka switch maine off kiya 😇 pic.twitter.com/rWSxqsJdIS — Ghazal AK (@Ghazala2402) January 17, 2022

