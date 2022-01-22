Around the Web Watch: Actor Bill Murray surprises New Yorkers by singing in Washington Square Park Murray was accompanied by cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Stumbled into Bill Murray singing “I feel pretty” with a classical trio in WSP. I love New York so so much. pic.twitter.com/rlYjdWwTCj— Murray Levison (@MurrLevison) January 19, 2022 Bill Murray’s surprise concert in Washington Square Park. pic.twitter.com/mE68oz7UiV— Nicolas Heller (@NewYorkNico) January 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New York stars