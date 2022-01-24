Around the Web Watch: Three Sherpa brothers become the first from Nepal to reach the South Pole The brothers are aiming to complete the Explorers’ Grand Slam, which involves summiting the highest peaks in the seven continents and reaching both poles. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago VIDEO: 3 Sherpa brothers become the first Nepalis to reach the South Pole, part of their mission to achieve the hallowed 'Explorer's Grand Slam'.This holy grail of adventuring involves climbing the highest peak in the seven continents and reaching both poles pic.twitter.com/KnsGtbDQl2— AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mountains Nepal