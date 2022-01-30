Around the Web ‘Abide With Me’ in Gujarati recited at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Gandhi’s death anniversary The hymn was one of Mahatma’s favourites. Scroll Staff An hour ago Recital of Gujarati translation of 'Abide With Me' hymn at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. It was the first time that the hymn was recited as part of all-religion prayer @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/G5SWKX9v7m— satish jha. (@satishjha) January 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. gandhi music