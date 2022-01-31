Around the Web Watch: Truck drivers in Canada protest in Ottawa against Trudeau government’s vaccine mandate The mandate requires truckers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to cross the land border between Canada and the USA. Scroll Staff An hour ago Trucks lined roadways leading into Canada’s capital Ottawa as drivers staged a massive protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates https://t.co/dL1vgluXfy pic.twitter.com/2PeYOGFTpR— Reuters (@Reuters) January 30, 2022 The truck convoy has arrived in #Ottawa. Thousands of drivers and protesters from across #Canada will demonstrate today against mandatory vaccinations, passports and restrictions.Justin Trudeau is in hiding.The revolution will not be televised.pic.twitter.com/xjK3aV1NTU— Darren (D.o.P) 🇬🇧 (@JannerDarren) January 29, 2022 'FREEDOM CONVOY' ROLLS ON: Hundreds of flag-waving supporters watched in New Brunswick on Thursday as a convoy of truck drivers crossing Canada to protest a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border travel drove toward the Canadian capital of Ottawa. https://t.co/mKmK0o0GmI pic.twitter.com/WQ9zkJ0IH8— Newsmax (@newsmax) January 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Canada Covid-19 protests