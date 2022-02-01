Around the Web Watch: Anganwadi workers protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demand wage hike Workers have demanded an increase to Rs 25,000 a month for workers and Rs 20,000 for helpers from the current wages of Rs 9,678 and Rs 4,839, respectively. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Hundreds of anganwadi workers in Delhi have gone on an indefinite strike from today. Protesting near CM @ArvindKejriwal's residence, they claim they're yet to receive the honorarium increment announced in 2018. Meanwhile, they are loaded with additional duties. 📹Sarah Khan pic.twitter.com/wTp8P2sbzy— Gaon Connection English (@GaonConnectionE) January 31, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Protests