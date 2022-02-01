Around the Web Watch: Students protest against offline school exams in Mumbai, police disperse them with batons The students are demanding online examinations citing Covid-19 restrictions. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago #WATCH | Maharashtra: Students protested outside State School Education Minster Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad's house, against offline examsStudents' demand is online exams for classes 10th & 12th, in view of #COVID19 crisis. We tried convincing & dispersing them:DCP Pranay Ashok pic.twitter.com/ieqAmhq0rs— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Students Examinations Protests