Watch: Crude oil spill from ruptured pipeline pollutes Amazon rainforest in Ecuador The company that supplies crude oil has halted pumping and began cleanup. 36 minutes ago REVEALED🚨'Oil spill sprays crude into Ecuador's Amazon rainforest' That's according to Indigenous activists, who shared footage of oil spraying from a ruptured pipeline. pic.twitter.com/8FjN3Kvq7R— Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) January 31, 2022