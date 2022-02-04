Viral Video Watch: Border Security Force dogs display their skills in Koraput, Odisha The dog show was organised as a part of India’s celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH Odisha | Belgian Shepherd, German Shepherd, and Labrador Retriever along with their trainers display their skills in a Dog Show organised by Border Security Force as part of a campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative in Koraput pic.twitter.com/kas9REhbSR— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. dogs BSF