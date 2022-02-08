Around the Web Caught on camera: Passenger falls on metro railway tracks in Delhi, CISF staff member rescues him The incident took place at the Shahdara Metro Station in Delhi. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago A passenger namely Mr. Shailender Mehata, R/O Shadhara, slipped and fell down on the metro track @ Shahdara Metro Station, Delhi. Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out. #PROTECTIONandSECURITY #SavingLives@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHUA_India pic.twitter.com/Rx2fkwe3Lh— CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi metro accident