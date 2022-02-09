With 200 million people, if Uttar Pradesh were a country, it would be the fifth most populous in the world.

Tracking the politics of this massive state is a task. But we’re here to break it down for you.

Scroll.in’s Arunabh Saikia has crisscrossed the state in order to understand what drives its politics. Are Jats angry with Modi’s farm laws? Will Muslims consolidate behind the Samajwadi Party? Are Brahmins irritated enough with Yogi’s “thakurwad” to leave the BJP?

You can hear Saikia explain these as well as other factors driving the critical UP vote.