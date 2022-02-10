Viral Video Watch: This is the moment the directors of ‘Writing With Fire’ heard of their Oscar nomination ‘Writing With Fire’, directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category for the 94th Academy Awards. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago Oh My God!!!! Writing With Fire just got nominated for @TheAcademy Award. Oh My God!!!!!!!! #OscarNoms #WritingWithFire pic.twitter.com/X9TlcCF2Xd— Rintu Thomas (@RintuThomas11) February 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. oscars films