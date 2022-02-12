Around the Web Watch: After Canada and New Zealand, demonstrators in France protest against vaccine mandates They were also protesting against rising gas and energy prices. Scroll Staff An hour ago FRANCE - The people protest in solidarity with Canada.They hear you Canada, we all hear you. It’s your time!Hold. Your. Line. Canada. We are with you ❤️#TruckersForFreedom2022 #FreedomConvoy2022 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/cSRUMC98kM— Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) February 6, 2022 Armed vehicles have arrived in Paris, France in anticipation for the French Freedom Convoy today.Yesterday, Paris police banned the Freedom Convoy protest. pic.twitter.com/Ws0ReoKV3P— Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 11, 2022 Following the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Canada, demonstrators in France launched a similar movement against the country's COVID policy. pic.twitter.com/ymcc5Mv9Rz— talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) February 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. France Covid-19