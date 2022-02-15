Viral Video Watch: Police plays ‘Baby Shark’, ‘Let It Go’ to disperse protestors, they sing along instead Protests against Covid-19 mandates in Wellington, New Zealand. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Police in New Zealand blasted 'Baby Shark' and other tunes to disperse demonstrators protesting COVID mandates. But then it turned into a sing-along. 🔗: https://t.co/Oonhzl5TaL pic.twitter.com/T66am4f7sV— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New Zealand Protests Covid-19