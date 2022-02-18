Around the Web Watch: Teacher resigns after being told to not wear hijab to class, says has always worn it to work Chandini is a lecturer at the department of English in Jain PU College in Tumkur, Karnataka. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Now a teacher resigns over #HijabRow. Chandini, a teacher at Jain PU college in Tumkuru has resigned after she was asked not to wear #Hijab in class. Says for 3 years she has been teaching with hijab & now she's not okay being denied her constitutional right. #KarnatakaHijabRow pic.twitter.com/IOSZafOVwc— Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) February 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka Hijab Ban