Around the Web Watch: Elephant falls into pit. Forest officials pour in water to help it rise to the surface The elephant emerged unharmed in the incident that took place in Medinipur, West Bengal. Scroll Staff An hour ago Another day, another pachyderm get into trouble on 21/02/2022 at 1am in #Medinipur, no issue @WbdfSocial #Forest dept. Dedicated to serve... few lessons of #swimming and learning about #buoyancy, the #Elephant was #rescued and guided safely into #FOREST by 4am. Thanks to all.. pic.twitter.com/ahQi0NgQgP— sandeepberwal@IFS (@sandeepberwal) February 21, 2022