ITS EMOTIONAL - Students pouring out their love to Sampa mam, probably one of the best teachers in the world. ❤️



Katiahat BKAP Girls' High School, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal@bbcbangla @pooja_news @ananya116 @Plchakraborty @madhuparna_N @MamataOfficial @KatiahatT pic.twitter.com/OhcPytVALU