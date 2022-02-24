Around the Web Watch: Traffic piles up on Kyiv roads as residents begin to leave Ukrainian capital, fearing attacks Sirens went off on Thursday morning in the city, prompting an exodus. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago There are many kilometers of traffic jams at the exit from Kiev, people are leaving the city, The Insider reports.#Russia #Ukraine #Kiev #Kyiv #RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/Rd8wIrTuG7— WORLD WAR 3 - RUSSIA vs Ukraine #2022 (@WW32022) February 24, 2022 🇺🇦 People leaving Kyiv en masse, highways are starting to fill. #Russia #Ukraine #UkraineWar #RussiaWar #NATO #US (source: IdeologyWars) pic.twitter.com/8X8sFWuB3N— Live Crisis Intel (@livecrisisintel) February 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia war