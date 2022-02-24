Around the Web ‘We have no way to get out, the embassy isn’t responding’: Group of Indian students stuck in Ukraine The group of students from various universities had gathered at the Kyiv railway station. Scroll Staff An hour ago Indian students stranded at KYIV railway station. Marshal law has been implemented so transportation is disrupted. Big concern for students & their families #Ukraine #UkraineRussiaCrisis pic.twitter.com/UlV70uF8a7— Ridhima Bhatnagar (@ridhimb) February 24, 2022 Indian students outside Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine requesting officials to make atleast sitting arrangement inside embassy as they r standing outside since morning in minus two degree cold but they are asked to find hotels themselves. @DrSJaishankar #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/Kj5reAm76C— Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) February 24, 2022 Students in Ukraine are not getting any help from embassy and they are asked to leave back to the Universities. Indian embassy please help the students. pic.twitter.com/p0asYcM5yX— Akash John (@hatercu98) February 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kyiv Ukraine India Russia war