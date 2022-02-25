Around the Web Watch: Thousands join anti-war protests across Russia after Ukraine invasion The police have made more than 1,500 arrests across 53 cities as they cracked down on the protestors. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago This is Moscow, #Russia. People went out to the streets protesting against the war and Russian invasion in #Ukraine. According to human rights defenders, more than 150 people have been detained so far for protests in Russia. Their number will most certainly grow pic.twitter.com/ZcdY3vLtws— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) February 24, 2022 The main street in St Petersburg, Russia tonight.The crowd is chanting "No to War!" "Shame!" & "Ukraine is not our enemy!" #янемолчуFrom @Lemmiwinks_III: pic.twitter.com/B6DjimkM4Y— Nick Knudsen (@NickKnudsenUS) February 24, 2022 Mass protests are erupting in several Russian cities tonight against the invasion of Ukraine. The Russia - Ukraine geopolitical situation is complex and multi-layered, but as always, the losers of war will be the people - in terms of lives and freedoms.pic.twitter.com/skMKLDoA1k— James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 24, 2022 BREAKING VIDEO: Hundreds of Russian demonstrators continue to flood downtown Moscow to protest the war against Ukraine. #WWIII pic.twitter.com/VIVTocOxfq— ANONCAT REPORTS 🐈⬛🏴 (@anoncatnews) February 24, 2022 ❗️St. #Petersburg now pic.twitter.com/ppYjyPWVhe— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia Ukraine protests war