Around the Web Watch: Russian police assault protestors, make arrests as anti-war protests erupt across the country Russian authorities have warned against anti-war protests. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago "Arrest Putin, not me!" yells Russian anti-war protestor in Moscow. #WWIII #Russia #Ukraine #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/90TwhfQQkn— NewsReader (@NewsReaderYT) February 25, 2022 Russian forces arrest people who came to protest against the Russian military aggression and war in #StPetersburg today. #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/TPxLpElXI4— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 24, 2022 Russian Police beat women who came out to protest against the war... #Russian #Moscow pic.twitter.com/IwL8Tsr7GJ— FinanceBanking.x 🟨UA🇺🇦🟨 (@00000nft) February 24, 2022 6 #russian cops detain one man who took to the streets of his country to protest against the war. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Ii6ytXQ1W8— Jayden X (@ijaydenx) February 25, 2022 Large Police Presence in Central Moscow to Contain ProtestsIt's been reported that hundreds of people have been detained over protests in the Russian capital against war - according to one independent monitor. (AFP)(Video via social media) pic.twitter.com/hNxG48I5jc— Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) February 25, 2022 Also watch:Thousands join anti-war protests across Russia after Ukraine invasion We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia Ukraine protests war