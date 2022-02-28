Around the Web Watch: Thousands in Czech Republic capital Prague protest against Russian aggression in Ukraine Czechoslovakia, then a single country, was invaded by the Soviet Union in 1968. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Wenceslas Square, Prague, Czech Republic 🇨🇿 #Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar #StopRussia #StopPutin pic.twitter.com/upCv3oqMEQ— PrayForUkraine.live | Donate Now In Crypto (@adityamirza57) February 27, 2022 peace protest for ukraine in prague, czech republic today!!! 🇺🇦🤍 over 80,000 people. #StandWithUkriane pic.twitter.com/T1Vkp3NRjH— ً (@VOGUESPO) February 28, 2022 Demonstration in support of Ukraine in Prague. Announced just this afternoon. 🇨🇿 stands with 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/hBsTwNrzKc— Adéla Chamrádová (@Adela_Cham) February 24, 2022 Prague pic.twitter.com/THVVpwuXME— Petr Chocenský (@Petak69) February 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. czech republic Ukraine Russia protest war