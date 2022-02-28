Around the Web Watch: Oldest bookshop in Gaza Strip reopens nine months after being destroyed by Israeli airstrike The new Samir Mansour bookshop was funded by an international donor campaign. The bookshop is spread across two floors with around 4,00,000 books. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Great to see these school girls in Samir's Gaza bookshop (with balloons!). Next stop is the bookshop for our Afghan Gitmo client Asad Haroon... @3DC_org @MissMRukhsana pic.twitter.com/jL7vvDGTVO— Clive Stafford Smith (@CliveSSmith) February 21, 2022 Inspiring: video of all the books YOU generously gave to resuscitate Samir's Gaza Bookshop/Library after it was bombed... @3DC_org @MissMRukhsana pic.twitter.com/TFnquNjRJ2— Clive Stafford Smith (@CliveSSmith) February 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Syria Israel Gaza Bookshop