Nataliya Ableyeva, a stranger to the family, agreed to bring the children to Anna Semyuk, the mother, while their father stayed behind to fight.

Ukranian mother reunites with her son & daughter on the Hungary border & hugs the stranger (in the yellow jacket) who brought them across border. Mom had been out of country & father couldn't cross border so stranger offered to take them to safety. "Always look for the helpers." pic.twitter.com/RW3NS2F1Bb— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) February 26, 2022