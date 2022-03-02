Around the Web ‘Your programme is against the interests of your own country’: TV show panelist to Arnab Goswami ‘You have established a kangaroo court,’ International affairs expert Gilbert Doctorow said on a Republic TV discussion on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Scroll Staff An hour ago Arnab ko usi channel pe Anti-national bol diya 🙈 “You are against the interest of your country” pic.twitter.com/GV8kRvjrYk— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arnab Goswami Russia Ukraine war