Around the Web Watch: Diplomats walk out during Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s UNHRC speech The incident that took place on Tuesday was an act of protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression. Watch them leave the Council Chamber. pic.twitter.com/Syox5sTvaD— Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger (@tichy_e) March 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia Ukraine war