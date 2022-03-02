Viral Video Watch: Stranded wild bear rescued, released into the wild by forest officials The Himalayan black bear did not suffer any injuries. Scroll Staff An hour ago How freedom looks like !! A Himalayan Black Bear was stranded. Our teams launched operation since morning. Rescue work was successful without any injury to people or animal. Team work. pic.twitter.com/HdTFl217zI— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. bear forest animals