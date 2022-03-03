Around the Web Watch: Evacuated from Ukraine, Indian students reunited with family at Delhi Airport Scenes of relief as families are reunited. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH An Indian student receives a warm welcome from her parents and relatives upon her safe return to the country from war-torn Ukraine, at Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/sFzMChARaG— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022 #WATCH | Tears and hugs at Delhi airport as stranded Indian students reunite with their families.#RussianUkrainianCrisis pic.twitter.com/zSZiUaxSZM— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. students Ukraine rescue