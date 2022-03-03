Around the Web Watch: Sikh volunteer group provides free food to people affected by floods in eastern Australia More than 5,00,000 are expected to evacuate their homes amidst flooding. Scroll Staff 14 minutes ago Team is serving free meals to flood affected communities in Lismore NSW pic.twitter.com/BsO1HjEaJw— Sikh Volunteers Australia (@AustraliaSikh) March 3, 2022 Food preparation in progress for flood affected areas pic.twitter.com/yu8Gwme4UV— Sikh Volunteers Australia (@AustraliaSikh) March 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sikh floods Australia