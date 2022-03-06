Around the Web ‘I saw white light everywhere’: Rocket hits residential area 50 miles south of capital Kyiv ‘There’s nothing here, it’s just a nice place, nothing military here’, said 15-year-old Anna Bogalchuk, who survived the attack. Scroll Staff An hour ago A suspected Russian rocket attack hit a residential area on March 5 in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine, 50 miles south of Kyiv. Anna Bogalchuk, 15, was home when the blast hit, ripping roofs off buildings and hurling shattered glass and debris into family homes. https://t.co/rwHkA4WLce pic.twitter.com/XLwj6k5tZL— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine war