A suspected Russian rocket attack hit a residential area on March 5 in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine, 50 miles south of Kyiv.



Anna Bogalchuk, 15, was home when the blast hit, ripping roofs off buildings and hurling shattered glass and debris into family homes. https://t.co/rwHkA4WLce pic.twitter.com/XLwj6k5tZL