Around the Web Watch: SP candidate keeps watch with binoculars over EVM strongroom as videos of EVMs circulate The District Magistrate of Varanasi has stated that the EVMs shown in videos circulated online weren't used for voting, and were meant for hands-on-training. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Samajwadi Party candidate from Hastinapur constituency in Meerut district, Yogesh Verma keeps an eye on EVM strong room with binoculars to prevent mishandling pic.twitter.com/0eB8FO4vQO— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2022 DM Varanasi says the EVMs were being sent for training purpose, while the ones used in polling are safely kept in the strong room. @CNNnews18 @news18dotcom #UPElections2022 https://t.co/JnkCCM9JHd— Qazi Faraz Ahmad (@qazifarazahmad) March 8, 2022 यूपी में 'लावारिश' ईवीएम मिल रही है। pic.twitter.com/cSD068Ruw1— Dr. Nitin Raut 🇮🇳 (@NitinRaut_INC) March 8, 2022 EVM Uttar Pradesh elections