Around the Web Watch: Turkish riot police push back women demonstrating on International Women's Day in Istanbul

'I walk in fear on the streets everyday. I came here to walk without being afraid,' a protestor told Reuters.

Scroll Staff
21 minutes ago

Turkish riot police clashed with women who gathered to celebrate International Women's Day in Istanbul, firing pepper spray as they sought to disperse a crowd of several thousand in the city centre https://t.co/YLTlMwMHV1 #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/nQbkNBzeSR— Reuters (@Reuters) March 9, 2022