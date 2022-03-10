Remembering NDTV's Kamal Khan: this is how Ravish Kumar (@ravishndtv) started today's election coverage on NDTV India pic.twitter.com/Ln3IE7YkoV — NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

On Thursday morning, NDTV’s Ravish Kumar started the day’s election coverage with memories of journalist Kamal Khan. “Campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh elections had just begun when we lost Kamal Khan,” he said. “If he had been here, Uttar Pradesh politics would have been looked at with a keener eye and expressed in more eloquent language. He is not here with us today, but we will start today’s coverage remembering him. After losing an experienced journalist like Kamal, this election coverage could have felt lacking, but our other reporters have not let us feel the difference, they have worked very hard.”

Kamal Khan’s last report was on the high profile exits of BJP MLAs in January ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.