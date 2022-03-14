Around the Web Watch: Environmental activists from ‘Just Stop Oil’ attempt to disrupt the red carpet at BAFTA The protestors chanted ‘Just Look Up, Just Stop Oil’, referring to the Netflix series ‘Don't Look up’, which was nominated for four awards at the BAFTAs. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Young environmental activists from @JustStop_Oil have attempted to disrupt the red carpet at the #BAFTA ceremony pic.twitter.com/rW2ZxeBbrd— Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) March 13, 2022 They’ve cordoned off the red carpet for these climate protestors who are stationed here. “Just look up! Just stop oil!” Incredible how they got here. #BAFTAs2022 pic.twitter.com/WNbzCl0G6z— Manori (@manori_r) March 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. climate protest films awards