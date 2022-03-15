Around the Web ‘If we can talk about Ukrainians, we can talk about Palestinians’: Ali Farag, world no 1 in squash ‘Palestinians have been going through oppression for the past 74 years,’ said the Egyptian. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago “We’ve never been allowed to speak about politics in sports, but all of a sudden now it’s allowed. So if we can talk about the Ukrainians, we can talk about the Palestinians” World Squash Champion Ali Farag pic.twitter.com/xJAiKRSfzZ— TRT World (@trtworld) March 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ukraine palestine sports