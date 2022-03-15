Around the Web Watch: Employee of Russian TV channel interrupts live news with anti-war message Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of Channel One, has been arrested for condemning the war. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor for Russia's Channel One, interrupted Russia's propaganda LIVE to protest Russia's war on Ukraine.Not all heroes wear capes.pic.twitter.com/DzhradUaSl— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia Ukraine tv war