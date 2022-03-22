Around the Web ‘Putting worker lives in peril’: Tamil Nadu MP on faster delivery plans for food ordered online ‘Delivery companies cannot have unrealistic delivery times,’ said Tamil Nadu MP Karti P Chidambaram in Parliament. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago This is absurd! It’s going to put undue pressure on the delivery personnel, who are not employees & who have no benefits or security, who have no bargaining power with @zomato I have raised this in Parliament & have written to the Govt. Will pursue this further. https://t.co/fH8yflloiY pic.twitter.com/PfQIe2nfR4— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) March 21, 2022 Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato. Food quality – 10/10Delivery partner safety – 10/10Delivery time – 10 minutesHere’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety – https://t.co/oKs3UylPHh pic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. food MP