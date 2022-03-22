जिन्होंने BJP को वोट नहीं दिया वो हमारे दरवाजे कोई काम लेकर न आए।

दो साल इंतिजार करे 2024 में वोट दे फिर हमारे पास।



उत्तर प्रदेश के हैदरगढ़ से BJP विधायक दिनेश रावत के बयान.🤙🙏😎😂 pic.twitter.com/k2oqQgA0bl — Javead Teli (@mdjavead70) March 21, 2022

Speaking after the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, won by the BJP, Dinesh Rawat, the party’s MLA from Haidergarh said, “Those who have always been with us, supported us this time too. Those who opposed us will continue to oppose us till 2024.”

“I have never respected the opposition and dissentors, nor do I plan to,” he added. “Those who did not vote for BJP should not come to us for any help.”

“Wait till 2024 to vote for the BJP and help Narendra Modi become the prime minister again,” Rawat said. “Until then, we cannot help you.”