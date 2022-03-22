Around the Web Watch: Eiffel Tower grows 20 feet taller after addition of new communications antenna to its top The total height of the Eiffel Tower is now 1,082.7 feet. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 🇬🇧 A helicopter was used to transport the antenna to the technicians in charge of installing it at a height of 324m 👷 A rare and spectacular technical feat! #tourEiffel330M @TDFgroupe pic.twitter.com/9qytcpAeiT— La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) March 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Eiffel Tower Paris France