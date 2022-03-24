Viral Video Watch: Kelly Clarkson cannot recognise her own song, but actor Anne Hathaway gets it at once Anne Hathaway gave an epic performance of Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Since U Been Gone’. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago MIC. DROP. 🎤🙌🤣 Today Anne Hathaway and Kelly are going head-to-head in a game of Sing That Name That Tune with @mattiseman — tune in to see who takes the crown! pic.twitter.com/kVHMYc2MRJ— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) March 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music TV