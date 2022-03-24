Around the Web Watch: Afghan girls heartbroken as Taliban shuts down schools for girls hours after reopening Secondary schools for girls reopened on Wednesday for the first time since August 2021, when the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan for the second time. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago "Mum, they didn't let me enter my school. They're saying girls aren't allowed" Hopes and dreams shattered once again for millions of Afghan girls left in tears and devastated by the continued Taliban ban pic.twitter.com/ysNj79zfjE— Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) March 23, 2022 Afghsn girls crying after discovering the ban on their education continues. The Taliban had promised they would be able to return to their schools today. A broken promise. Cruel to put these teenage girls through this #LetAfghanGirlsLearn pic.twitter.com/rMZtixxtwF— Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) March 23, 2022 “We just want to go to #school” says a young girl with tearful eyes after #Taliban reversed their decision to open secondary schools to girls.“Is being a girl a sin?” she asks; a question that should make our heads hang in shame!pic.twitter.com/GTMnOHaHrP— Naveed Noormal | نوید نورمل (@NaveedNoormal) March 23, 2022 The world must not forget #Afghanistan We cannot ignore the bravery of Afghan girls protesting Taliban. These girls have been locked out of school, and denied their most basic human right to have an education. Stand by #AfghanWomen (video via @heatherbarr1 ) pic.twitter.com/pnMsT1lguX— Elif Shafak (@Elif_Safak) March 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Taliban Afghanistan schools women