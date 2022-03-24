Around the Web Watch: Telangana man builds wooden treadmill that functions without electricity KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, also praised the innovation. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Amazing treadmill that works without power. pic.twitter.com/iTOVuzj6va— Arunn Bhagavathula చి లిపి (@ArunBee) March 17, 2022 Wow! 👏👏 @TWorksHyd please connect & help him scale up https://t.co/FVgeHzsQx8— KTR (@KTRTRS) March 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Telangana Innovations