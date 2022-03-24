Around the Web Watch: Imprisoned Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gets married to fiancée in Belmarsh prison, UK The ceremony was attended by four guest, two official witnesses, and two guards. Scroll Staff An hour ago Julian Assange's new bride Stella Moris makes tearful speech after cutting cake following today's #Assangewedding - "I love Julian with all my heart, I wish he was here" #FreeAssangeNOW @StellaMoris1 pic.twitter.com/nqiZfs7Gom— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 23, 2022 Julian Assange and Stella Morris tie the knot at Belmarsh pic.twitter.com/ReDSiD06Qa— Barnaby Nerberka (@barnabynerberka) March 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Julian Assange Wikileaks marriage