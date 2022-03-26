Around the Web Watch: Vladimir Putin likens scepticism about Russia to ‘cancelling’ author JK Rowling ‘JK Rowling has recently been cancelled because she did not please the fans of the so-called gender freedoms.’ Scroll Staff 7 minutes ago "It's impossible to imagine such a thing in our country"President Vladimir Putin uses J K Rowling as an example of Western cynicism and "cancel culture", which he says is currently being aimed at Russia.Latest on Ukraine: https://t.co/XTFXr6HmAe📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/TyH9lddC5k— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. JK Rowling Vladimir Putin Russia