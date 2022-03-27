Eco India Eco India: 1,000 schools of Bihar are running a sustainable entrepreneurship program to retain girls The Going to School program in Bihar's Kishanganj is addressing issues of climate change locally Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Field Producer: Aditya B Pande Video | Editor: Sujit Lad | Script & Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Directors of Photography: Abhijeet Mahato, Aditya B Pande | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india bihar going to school