Will Smith won 'Best Actor' for his performance in 'King Richard'.
Jessica Chastain won 'Best Actress' for her performance in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'.
Troy Kostur won 'Best Supporting Actor' for his performance in 'CODA'.
Ariana DeBose won 'Best Supporting Actress' for her performance in 'West Side Story'.
Jane Campion won 'Best Director' for 'The Power of the Dog'.
'CODA' won 'Best Picture'.
'Encanto' won 'Best Animated Feature Film'.
Billie Eilish and Finneas won 'Best Original Song' for 'No Time to Die'.
Japan's 'Drive My Car' won 'Best International Feature Film'.