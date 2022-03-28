Around the Web Watch: Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, and Jane Campion are the big winners at the Academy Awards 2022 In a historic win for the deaf community, the film ‘CODA’ won all the three awards it was nominated for on Sunday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago "Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family..."Will Smith accepts @TheAcademy Award for Best Actor in @KingRichardFilm.#Oscarshttps://t.co/EViXaQY1NZ pic.twitter.com/Od1w6n3t9B— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022 Will Smith won 'Best Actor' for his performance in 'King Richard'. Jessica Chastain accepts @TheAcademy for Best Actress for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" with a nod to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping the country.#Oscarshttps://t.co/EViXaQY1NZ pic.twitter.com/KIhwVdW8hV— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022 Jessica Chastain won 'Best Actress' for her performance in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'. "I really want to thank all the wonderful deaf theater stages where I was allowed and given the opportunity to develop my craft as an actor."Troy Kotsur accepts the #Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role to for "CODA."#Oscarshttps://t.co/EViXaQY1NZ pic.twitter.com/7qkDcsh0sM— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022 Troy Kostur won 'Best Supporting Actor' for his performance in 'CODA'. .@ArianaDeBose to Rita Moreno: "I'm so grateful your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me. And I love you so much." https://t.co/TZLBRpIUHo #oscars pic.twitter.com/lcTYXlg8ex— ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022 Ariana DeBose won 'Best Supporting Actress' for her performance in 'West Side Story'. "Thank you, Academy, it's a lifetime honor."Watch Jane Campion's full acceptance speech for Best Directing for "The Power of the Dog." https://t.co/TZLBRpIUHo #oscars pic.twitter.com/bqxHfhJulE— ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022 Jane Campion won 'Best Director' for 'The Power of the Dog'. The cast and creators of CODA accepts the #Oscar for Best Picture.#Oscarshttps://t.co/EViXaQY1NZ pic.twitter.com/5GeeB3GEiy— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022 'CODA' won 'Best Picture'. The creators of #Encanto accept the #Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.#Oscarshttps://t.co/EViXaQY1NZ pic.twitter.com/K59E7KaGPH— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022 'Encanto' won 'Best Animated Feature Film'. "We promise not to lose these!" @billieeilish and @finneas accept @TheAcademy Award for Best Music for Original Song goes to “No Time to Die” from #NoTimeToDie. #Oscarshttps://t.co/EViXaQY1NZ pic.twitter.com/Tb1KO1EXnU— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022 Billie Eilish and Finneas won 'Best Original Song' for 'No Time to Die'. I enjoyed this film 2 months ago at a theater in Kichijoji (though the almost three-hour screening time was rather long for me).Japan's 'Drive My Car' wins Oscar for best international film https://t.co/KDn8cZHcck #DriveMyCar 🚘 pic.twitter.com/xVb139PVQC— Ken Kobayashi (@KenKobayashi) March 28, 2022 Japan's 'Drive My Car' won 'Best International Feature Film'. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Oscars films