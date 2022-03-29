Around the Web Watch: Wildlife NGO rescues venomous Indian spectacled cobra from an abandoned well in Maharashtra The snake was rescued from the Nashik area on Saturday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | The volunteers of a non-government wildlife research organization rescued a highly venomous snake, an Indian spectacled cobra (Naag) from an abandoned well in the Nashik area of Maharashtra yesterday. pic.twitter.com/sgCm7ZeQ2V— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. snakes animals